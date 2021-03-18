 Skip to main content
Lincoln police arrest inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Lincoln police arrest inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Lincoln police arrested an inmate hours after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Tuesday.

Tony Smith was arrested near 33rd and O streets and returned to custody Tuesday afternoon after leaving a work assignment that morning and failing to return to the prison.

Smith is serving a seven- to 12-year sentence for fifth-offense DUI out of Lancaster County. He has a tentative release date set for July 13, 2024, and a parole eligibility date sent for Dec. 22.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

