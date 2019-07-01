Lincoln police arrested a man and woman after a 36-year-old airport hotel guest reported they held a gun to his head and demanded he pay them back for bailing him out of jail, a department spokeswoman said.
Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, the man's girlfriend opened the door to their hotel room after 32-year-old Joshua Torres and 25-year-old Jessica Overton knocked, Officer Angela Sands said.
Torres put a gun to the man's head and demanded the money, then hit him in the head and knocked him unconscious, Sands said.
After he came to, the victim took Torres to an ATM and showed him he didn't have any money in his account before both of them returned to the hotel, she said.
The man called 911 after the couple left the room, and officers saw injuries consistent with the man's report.
Police arrested Torres and Overton on suspicion of attempted robbery Sunday.