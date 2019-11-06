Lincoln police arrested a 58-year-old Illinois man after stopping him for speeding on Interstate 80 early Monday and allegedly finding more than 163 pounds of marijuana in a search of his van.
Prosecutors charged Terry Lee Tucker, of Rockford, Illinois, with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
In court records, Lincoln police say a police dog sniffed Tucker's 2019 Dodge Caravan and indicated the smell of drugs. When police searched, they found 164 vacuum-sealed bags of raw marijuana underneath a black sheet in a rear cargo area.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: LONG, RYAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/25/1990 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 16:51:00 Charges:

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: JAMES, ANTHONY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/27/1991 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 15:21:18 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: SOBOTKA, BRITTANI Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 10/16/1994 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 14:11:44 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: SEVERN, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1987 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 14:00:34 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: POLAGE, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/17/1988 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 14:00:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: PETERSEN, JAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1985 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 12:14:17 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: GOODMAN, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/22/1966 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 09:23:21 Charges:

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: MCCULLOUGH, TRACY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/02/1972 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 01:16:04 Charges:

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: AHLSCHWEDE, KELSEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/20/1991 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 00:31:46 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: NELSON, DALE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/20/1972 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 00:27:50 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: STIEGMAN, TANYA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/03/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 23:50:10 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: MCGUIRE, DEANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 17:34:19 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: VANDERSLICE, PETER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1966 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 15:56:11 Charges: DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: LEMON, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 14:47:41 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 1 MISD(M2) (M2) DUI-ALCOHOL-1ST OFF (MW)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: WILLS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1984 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 14:06:28 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: RUSSELL, JORDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/22/1989 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 13:19:22 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: ARKULARI, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/30/1977 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 12:11:38 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: HILLARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1995 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 11:18:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) NO BICYCLE LIGHT (I) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) VIOLATE AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: CHANMYNARATH, VANESSA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/17/1986 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 10:25:14 Charges: DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: MORROW, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1990 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 09:14:55 Charges: TAMPER WITH WITNESS/INFORMANT/JUROR (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: RASP, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1965 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 09:12:21 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: TUCKER, TERRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1961 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 05:36:48 Charges: DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: PALOMO, VINCENT Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1997 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 04:09:12 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: LEIBEL, JOEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/13/1984 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 22:21:07 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: SUNDERMAN, LINDSAY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1990 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 21:58:11 Charges: VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2)

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: WALLA, TREVOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/10/1980 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 21:20:39 Charges:

Mugshots from the county jail: 11-06-2019
Last, First Name: RONDEAU, TEVIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 04/15/1993 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 17:58:12 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4)

