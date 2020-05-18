Lincoln police arrest gun-waving 36-year-old on suspicion of robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police described a scary situation that started Friday night with a man waving a gun around at a gas station at 27th and South streets and ended with his arrest five hours later.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just after 11 p.m. to Roc’s Stop and Shop on a report that man had walked in with a gun.

An employee told police that a man had gotten out of a woman's car, stood in front of her car and was waving a gun around. When she came in the store and asked the clerk to call police, the man followed, yelling at the clerk while he was on the phone with 911.

Spilker said the man followed the woman to the back of the store near the bathrooms, then grabbed a 32-ounce bottle of Corona from a cooler and left without paying.

Others in the store at the time told officers they feared for their lives and credited the clerk for the incident not ending in violence.

Early the next morning, at about 4:15, the same woman called police saying the man, 36-year-old Christopher A. Thomas, had returned to her home and was walking around outside with a gun.

She hid upstairs until police arrived, then safely got out.