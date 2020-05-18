You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police arrest gun-waving 36-year-old on suspicion of robbery
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police arrest gun-waving 36-year-old on suspicion of robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police described a scary situation that started Friday night with a man waving a gun around at a gas station at 27th and South streets and ended with his arrest five hours later.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just after 11 p.m. to Roc’s Stop and Shop on a report that man had walked in with a gun.

An employee told police that a man had gotten out of a woman's car, stood in front of her car and was waving a gun around. When she came in the store and asked the clerk to call police, the man followed, yelling at the clerk while he was on the phone with 911.

Lincoln man accused of pulling knife on Walmart employee who asked him to leave closed store

Spilker said the man followed the woman to the back of the store near the bathrooms, then grabbed a 32-ounce bottle of Corona from a cooler and left without paying.

Others in the store at the time told officers they feared for their lives and credited the clerk for the incident not ending in violence.

Early the next morning, at about 4:15, the same woman called police saying the man, 36-year-old Christopher A. Thomas, had returned to her home and was walking around outside with a gun.

Christopher A. Thomas

Christopher A. Thomas

She hid upstairs until police arrived, then safely got out.

Spilker said Thomas had forced open a door to get inside. Police found him in the basement and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Police say they arrested Lincoln couple after finding grow operation at home along South 10th Street
20-year-old Lincoln man accused of beating man with a metal object, cutting him with a knife

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News