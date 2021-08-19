 Skip to main content
Lincoln police arrest alleged gunman in Edgewood shooting; victims still hospitalized
Lincoln police arrest alleged gunman in Edgewood shooting; victims still hospitalized

Lincoln police have arrested the teen who they say shot at least one of the two teenage victims in the parking lot of the Edgewood Cinema on Aug. 2.

Daniel B. Wal, 17, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting. Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18, remain hospitalized in critical condition more than two weeks after the shooting. 

Both victims in Edgewood Theater shooting still hospitalized, Lincoln police say

Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday that Wal was among those in a Maroon Kia Optima who fired several shots at the teens in the incident that played out at about 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2. Xavier Gary, 17, has been charged as an accessory to an unlawful discharge of a firearm for driving the Kia that night, according to police. 

Spilker said Wal had arranged to meet with Prentice and Duncan in the Edgewood parking lot on Aug. 2, though it's unclear why the group had planned to meet. Police have described the shooting as "targeted." 

Lincoln teen accused of being accessory to shooting outside Edgewood Cinema

Upon arrival, police allege it was Wal who fired at the teens, striking at least one of them. Investigators believe there were additional passengers — and at least one additional shooter — in the Kia, Spilker said. More than one variety of shell casing was found at the scene, she said. 

Shooting Edgewood Cinema, 8.2

Lincoln police investigated an apparent shooting in a parking area at the Edgewood Shopping Center on Aug. 2.

Duncan was shot in the leg and hip in the incident, according to police. Prentice was shot in the face.

A third teenager who had been with them in a black Mercedes wasn't injured.

Wal, who was taken to the Youth Assessment Center upon his arrest, has not yet been charged in Lancaster County Court. 

Lincoln teens shot outside Edgewood movie theater identified; police seek witnesses

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

