Lincoln police arrest alleged gunman in Edgewood shooting; victims still hospitalized

Lincoln police have arrested the teen who they say shot at least one of the two teenage victims in the parking lot of the Edgewood Cinema on Aug. 2.

Daniel B. Wal, 17, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting. Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18, remain hospitalized in critical condition more than two weeks after the shooting.

Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday that Wal was among those in a Maroon Kia Optima who fired several shots at the teens in the incident that played out at about 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2. Xavier Gary, 17, has been charged as an accessory to an unlawful discharge of a firearm for driving the Kia that night, according to police.

Spilker said Wal had arranged to meet with Prentice and Duncan in the Edgewood parking lot on Aug. 2, though it's unclear why the group had planned to meet. Police have described the shooting as "targeted."