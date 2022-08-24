 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln police arrest 18-year-old in stabbing of 39-year-old, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man who they say is responsible for stabbing a 39-year-old who was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening, according to authorities. 

Officers responded to the apartment complex, near North First and Belmont streets, after callers reported a fight involving six or seven people, including one knife-wielding man, now identified as Rouch. 

First responders found a 39-year-old Lincoln man, who had suffered from a single stab wound to his chest, according to the news release. The man, who police have not identified, has stabilized in the hours since the alleged stabbing, according to the news release.  

People are also reading…

A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital after she suffered a head injury when she was pushed to the ground amid the fight, according to police. Her condition is unclear.

Rouch, who was arrested around noon Wednesday near North First Street and West Garber Avenue, was taken to the Lancaster County jail. He has not been formally charged with a crime. 

Lincoln man charged in sexual assault of UNL student at off-campus apartment
39-year-old man sent to hospital after stabbing near north Lincoln apartment
Lincoln man hospitalized after falling off box truck, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog rescued after surviving impossible 100 foot fall off a cliff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News