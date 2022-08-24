Lincoln police arrest 18-year-old in stabbing of 39-year-old, officials say

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man who they say is responsible for stabbing a 39-year-old who was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the apartment complex, near North First and Belmont streets, after callers reported a fight involving six or seven people, including one knife-wielding man, now identified as Rouch.

First responders found a 39-year-old Lincoln man, who had suffered from a single stab wound to his chest, according to the news release. The man, who police have not identified, has stabilized in the hours since the alleged stabbing, according to the news release.

A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital after she suffered a head injury when she was pushed to the ground amid the fight, according to police. Her condition is unclear.

Rouch, who was arrested around noon Wednesday near North First Street and West Garber Avenue, was taken to the Lancaster County jail. He has not been formally charged with a crime.