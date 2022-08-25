 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police arrest 18-year-old in Casey's parking lot shooting, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly a week after a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg on his way into a north Lincoln gas station, police have arrested an 18-year-old man for his alleged role in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police arrested Dominic Gomez near South 12th and A streets around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, days after officers had responded to the Casey's at 4411 N. 27th St. at about 11 p.m. Saturday after a man was shot once in the leg, according to a department news release.

Dominic Gomez

Gomez

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Gomez's arrest Wednesday, charging Gomez with first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a gun, according to court filings.

The affidavit for the 18-year-old's arrest was sealed.

The 31-year-old was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries but has since been treated and released, according to police.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

