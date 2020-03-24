You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police arrest 43-year-old man passed out in apartment hallway on meth charge
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police arrest 43-year-old man passed out in apartment hallway on meth charge

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police arrested a 43-year-old early Monday after receiving calls about a man passed out in an apartment hallway near 11th and F streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 1 a.m. they arrived to find Jose Enriquez, who doesn’t live there, on the floor, visibly intoxicated with a broken glass meth pipe by his feet.

Bonkiewicz said Enriquez was placed into protective custody due to his condition. He said a search turned up a broken glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in one of his pockets and plastic bags tied up with methamphetamine in another. In all, Bonkiewicz said Enriguez had 3 grams of meth on him.

At the jail, he said, Enriquez kicked a male correctional officer in the groin. Prosecutors charged him Monday with possession of methamphetamine and assault on an officer, both felonies.

Lincoln police arrest third person in fatal stabbing
Lincoln police working to ID woman found dead in Wilderness Park
Officers describe harrowing Sunday night rescue in southwest Lincoln
Police investigating gunshots fired near Second and D in Lincoln

Today's jail mugshots

Jose Enriquez

Jose Enriquez

 Lancaster County Jail
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News