Lincoln police arrest 43-year-old man passed out in apartment hallway on meth charge

Lincoln police arrested a 43-year-old early Monday after receiving calls about a man passed out in an apartment hallway near 11th and F streets.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 1 a.m. they arrived to find Jose Enriquez, who doesn’t live there, on the floor, visibly intoxicated with a broken glass meth pipe by his feet.
Bonkiewicz said Enriquez was placed into protective custody due to his condition. He said a search turned up a broken glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in one of his pockets and plastic bags tied up with methamphetamine in another. In all, Bonkiewicz said Enriguez had 3 grams of meth on him.
At the jail, he said, Enriquez kicked a male correctional officer in the groin. Prosecutors charged him Monday with possession of methamphetamine and assault on an officer, both felonies.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: DORSEY, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1969 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 13:55:01 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: QUINILLA, WALTER Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1996 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 10:54:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: DECOTEAU, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1980 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 09:46:19 Charges:
DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: RICE, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/05/1985 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 09:37:22 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: CARR, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/06/1979 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 08:13:42 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: MARTIN, JAIME Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/03/1977 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 02:18:13 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: ENRIQUEZ, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1976 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 01:58:55 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: COLE, CEDRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/20/1987 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 22:51:55 Charges:
POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: BELK, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/08/1982 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 19:18:47 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: CONLEY, CRAIG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1954 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 18:11:04 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: LINGERFELT, CAMERON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/21/1999 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 16:26:15 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: CUNNINGHAM, TAYLOR Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/06/1997 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 14:22:24 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: EWINGS, JERRIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/23/1996 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 05:33:57 Charges:
CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) CARELESS DRIVING (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: WOUNDEDARROW, DEARLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1966 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 01:27:11 Charges:
ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: CEBUHAR, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/10/1975 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 00:32:17
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: WALLER, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1966 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 21:45:21 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: LARSON, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/22/1982 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 21:03:39 Charges:
LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: WOLFORD, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1978 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 19:44:36 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: MACK, TORRANCE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1969 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 16:59:42 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-24-2020
Last, First Name: NORWOOD, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/07/1964 Booking Time: 03/21/2020 / 16:07:07 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
