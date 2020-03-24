Lincoln police arrest 43-year-old man passed out in apartment hallway on meth charge

Lincoln police arrested a 43-year-old early Monday after receiving calls about a man passed out in an apartment hallway near 11th and F streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 1 a.m. they arrived to find Jose Enriquez, who doesn’t live there, on the floor, visibly intoxicated with a broken glass meth pipe by his feet.

Bonkiewicz said Enriquez was placed into protective custody due to his condition. He said a search turned up a broken glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in one of his pockets and plastic bags tied up with methamphetamine in another. In all, Bonkiewicz said Enriguez had 3 grams of meth on him.

At the jail, he said, Enriquez kicked a male correctional officer in the groin. Prosecutors charged him Monday with possession of methamphetamine and assault on an officer, both felonies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.