Lincoln police arrest 33-year-old man after finding him passed out in driver’s seat

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old Lincoln man early Sunday after finding him passed out in the driver’s seat at 46th and Orchard streets.
Sgt. Angela Sands said Jemaine Sidney was wearing one shoe, his turn signal was on with one tire of his car on the curb and the driver’s door ajar when the officer approached and turned off the vehicle before waking Sidney. She said after Sidney woke, he struggled with the officer, kicking him and allegedly threatening to kill him and his family.
Police arrested Sidney on suspicion of DUI-fourth offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test-fourth offense, third-degree assault on an officer and terroristic threats.
Sidney was on supervised release after being sentenced in 2011 to seven years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Today's jail mugshots
