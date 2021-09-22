Lincoln Police alter hiring process as staffing shortages persist

Two of the officers in the class came to the department with prior training, Grimm said, meaning they could be fully trained as early as December. But if current trends hold, LPD will lose a dozen or more officers by the time the bulk of the academy class emerges in May.

Still, after opting to hire on a rolling basis rather than opening a hiring window only twice a year, Grimm said LPD has seen a 20% uptick in applications.

And the department has condensed the time between applications and job offers "significantly," Grimm said, packaging state-required written and physical testing into one day and performing interviews with those qualified shortly after.

Grimm said LPD now makes its conditional job offers within 10 days of interviews.

"Which is huge," Grimm said. "That's a lot faster than it used to be, and it's a lot faster than a lot of places are."

From start to finish, Grimm said the new hiring process takes about two to three months. Job offers remain conditional until background investigations are complete and applicants undergo drug screens, medical and phsycological evaluations and polygraph testing.