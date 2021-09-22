 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Police alter hiring process as staffing shortages persist
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Lincoln Police alter hiring process as staffing shortages persist

  • Updated
  • 0

With two dozen jobs already open, and faced with typical attrition on the Lincoln Police force, department officials are leaving the "Help Wanted" sign up year-round.

The small change in strategy in fielding applications from prospective officers is just part of a multi-step effort to address a chronic shortage in staffing, officials said. 

At a Citizens Police Advisory Board meeting this month, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said LPD "could hire 25 (officers) today" if it had the right job prospects ready to go. The City Council recently approved a budget with room for six additional officers. 

Nate Grimm, LPD's recruitment coordinator, said the department's attrition rate has remained at about 6% annually over the last 10 years  seeing, at most, a 1% bump in the last two years.

At capacity, the Lincoln Police Department would employ 364 sworn officers.

Man crashes head-on into Lincoln Police cruiser, LPD says

The altered hiring process LPD is rolling out is meant to address the staffing shortage, though results won't be immediate. Even the department's current academy class — made up of 19 officers in training, 17 of whom won't patrol Lincoln's streets until next summer — won't provide enough of an influx to address the shortfall. 

Two of the officers in the class came to the department with prior training, Grimm said, meaning they could be fully trained as early as December. But if current trends hold, LPD will lose a dozen or more officers by the time the bulk of the academy class emerges in May. 

Still, after opting to hire on a rolling basis rather than opening a hiring window only twice a year, Grimm said LPD has seen a 20% uptick in applications. 

And the department has condensed the time between applications and job offers "significantly," Grimm said, packaging state-required written and physical testing into one day and performing interviews with those qualified shortly after.

Grimm said LPD now makes its conditional job offers within 10 days of interviews. 

"Which is huge," Grimm said. "That's a lot faster than it used to be, and it's a lot faster than a lot of places are." 

From start to finish, Grimm said the new hiring process takes about two to three months. Job offers remain conditional until background investigations are complete and applicants undergo drug screens, medical and phsycological evaluations and polygraph testing. 

'A chaotic scene' — TikTok trend prompted brief, violent eruption at Roca Berry Farm, sheriff says

The latest academy class and the next batch of applicants will enter a department that's becoming younger and more diverse. Grimm said about 40% of the officers who have left LPD in the last several years have been retirees, many of whom entered policing in the wake of a 1994 crime law that provided $8.8 billion to state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to increase community policing.

Twenty-seven years later, many of the officers hired via the bill's "Cops on the Beat" program are nearing retirement age. Grimm said officers leave for other departments, too, if their families move to new cities in Nebraska or elsewhere. Some former LPD officers in recent years have been poached by the Omaha Police Department.

Changing attitudes toward police work have often been touted as the root of department staffing and recruiting shortfalls across the country. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins, sworn in earlier this month as the first woman to lead the department, cited those attitudes as an obstacle when she met with Citizens Police Advisory Board members Sept. 8.  

"They get tired of being told that they're the bad ones — they're always bad, no matter what they do," Ewins said of officers leaving the profession. "And there are some situations where, you know, you're in a protest and the things that are being said to you are pretty atrocious.

Teresa Ewins, 9.16

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins

"It's really sad, because our officers are risking their lives and they're doing their jobs and they're doing it well." 

Grimm said the changing dynamics in policing may have contributed to a few officers leaving LPD, but he could not say definitively whether it was a factor in any specific departure. 

Both Ewins and Grimm said increasing diversity in Lincoln's force is a priority as the department navigates into a new era of policing in a city that is growing more diverse.

Power outage foiled armed robbery attempt in northwest Lincoln, police say

About 42% of the trainees in LPD's latest recruit class are women, Acting Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said in March, though it's unclear how many of them are recruits of color. 

Grimm noted that the department's recent applicant pools have often been as or more diverse than Lincoln itself, where about 20% of people are nonwhite. 

The department has increased outreach efforts to different multicultural and community groups in the last few years, Grimm said, aiming to have more "one-on-on interactions with the groups that have traditionally been underrepresented in policing." 

LPD in March signed onto a national initiative with a goal of increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030. Women currently account for 17% of the department as a whole. 

"The main goal of that is to, No. 1, figure out if there's anything within this department that's stopping women from applying," Grimm said. "And, two, if there is, fix those things and try and increase the number of women on the department."

Grimm said he hadn't been made aware of any barriers the department has discovered in analyzing its own culture, though he said he wasn't the one examining it. 

Sarah Williams, a former officer who left the department in March 2019, sued the city last year, alleging that top department officials were aware of "pervasive discrimination of female officers at LPD for years." 

Williams now works for Omaha Police. 

Police union votes against endorsing LPD initiative to increase representation of women in recruit classes
Second Lincoln police officer sues city, alleging hostile work environment for women
LPD joins national initiative to increase representation of women in recruit classes

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Willie Garson dead at 57

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News