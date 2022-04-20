Lincoln photographer pleads guilty to making child porn under guise of modeling job

A Lincoln man who took hundreds of sexually explicit pictures of four underage girls under the guise of a paid modeling job will face sentencing in July following his plea Tuesday.

Gregory Dightman Sr., 53, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing child pornography as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors that U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentence him to no more than 20 years and 10 months.

He can withdraw the plea later if Gerrard doesn't agree.

At a hearing by videoconference, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said the plea agreement included the Lancaster County Attorney's dismissal of state charges involving two of the same victims.

She said the case began in November 2019 with a woman's report to the Lincoln Police Department that she had learned her 17-year-old daughter had been taking inappropriate photos with a professional photographer that included nude images.

Based on the report and an interview with her daughter, police got a warrant to search Dightman's home, phones and computers and found evidence he had taken more than 400 sexually explicit photographs of at least four teenage girls, ages 16 and 17.

While they searched his home, he agreed to talk to law enforcement and admitted that he'd taken photographs of the 17-year-old and knew how old she was, according to the plea agreement.

Smith said the investigation revealed that Dightman paid the girls $100-$300 for the photo shoots, provided them meals and let them keep the lingerie they posed in.

She said the photos depicted them with their genitals exposed.

Lincoln police arrested Dightman in February 2020.

Police said he owned a photography business for 20 years called Fat Boy Photography, where he photographed kids as young as 14 operating out of a studio in Walton.

Dightman is set for sentencing in July.

