Lincoln photographer accused of child abuse and generating child porn pictures

Police have arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln photographer who allegedly was paying underage girls to pose for sexually explicit pictures in lingerie.

Prosecutors charged Gregory Dightman Sr., of 1216 N. 24th St., on Friday with two counts each of generating child pornography and child abuse involving two teenagers, age 16 and 17.

Lancaster County Judge Tim Phillips set Dightman's bond at $150,000 at a hearing Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation began in November when Lincoln police received information from the Department of Health Human Services alleging Dightman was making child pornography by photographing underage girls "under the guise of a paid modeling job."

In court records, police said they learned Dightman previously had run a pornographic website and was living in Lincoln and using a makeshift studio in Walton, where several of the photography sessions took place.

Spilker said investigators identified and interviewed an underage victim and obtained digital evidence corroborating the initial information received by Health and Human Services.

She said the photographs were sexually explicit and violated Nebraska state statutes.

