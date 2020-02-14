You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln photographer accused of child abuse and generating child porn pictures
Police have arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln photographer who allegedly was paying underage girls to pose for sexually explicit pictures in lingerie.

Prosecutors charged Gregory Dightman Sr., of 1216 N. 24th St., on Friday with two counts each of generating child pornography and child abuse involving two teenagers, age 16 and 17.

Lancaster County Judge Tim Phillips set Dightman's bond at $150,000 at a hearing Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation began in November when Lincoln police received information from the Department of Health Human Services alleging Dightman was making child pornography by photographing underage girls "under the guise of a paid modeling job."

Gregory Dightman Sr.

In court records, police said they learned Dightman previously had run a pornographic website and was living in Lincoln and using a makeshift studio in Walton, where several of the photography sessions took place. 

Spilker said investigators identified and interviewed an underage victim and obtained digital evidence corroborating the initial information received by Health and Human Services.

She said the photographs were sexually explicit and violated Nebraska state statutes.

State Patrol nabs 3 men in separate child porn investigations started with cyber-tips

Investigators served a search warrant at Dightman’s home in December and seized several electronic devices. Spilker said investigators analyzed them and discovered several sexually explicit images taken in the fall of at least two juveniles.

Police allege Dightman texted some of the images to others.

Spilker said he owned a photography business for 20 years called “Fat Boy Photography,” where he photographed kids as young as 14 operating out of a studio in Walton.

The Lincoln Police Department continues to follow up on this investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 402-441-6000.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

