Lincoln pedestrian struck on South Street in January has died

An 83-year-old Lincoln man who was struck in January while crossing South Street has died from injuries suffered in the car-pedestrian crash.

Russell Boardman, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, died Wednesday, according to his obituary.

James Wel, the 40-year-old man who was driving east on South Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol or driving distracted when his Chevy Equinox struck Boardman in a marked crosswalk, according to the crash report. 

No citations have been issued in the crash.

