Lincoln pedestrian struck crossing West O Street dies, police say

The 29-year-old Lincoln woman who was hit while crossing West O Street late Tuesday night died of her injuries Wednesday morning, according to police.

Courtney Hubbell had nearly finished crossing the road, near a crosswalk along Northwest 20th Street, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling east through the intersection, according to the state investigator's motor vehicle crash report.

Hubbell was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus, where she died Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Witnesses told investigators that the Pontiac's driver, Daniel Reyes of Lincoln, had a green light as he proceeded through the intersection and swerved in an attempt to avoid Hubbell, according to the crash report.

Kocian said it's unclear where Hubbell was coming from or headed when she crossed West O on Tuesday, but her address listed on the crash report is two blocks west of where the crash occurred.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. No citations have been issued, but an investigation is ongoing, Kocian said.

