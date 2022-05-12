 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Lincoln pedestrian struck crossing West O Street dies, police say

  • 0

The 29-year-old Lincoln woman who was hit while crossing West O Street late Tuesday night died of her injuries Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Courtney Hubbell had nearly finished crossing the road, near a crosswalk along Northwest 20th Street, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling east through the intersection, according to the state investigator's motor vehicle crash report. 

Hubbell was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus, where she died Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. 

Witnesses told investigators that the Pontiac's driver, Daniel Reyes of Lincoln, had a green light as he proceeded through the intersection and swerved in an attempt to avoid Hubbell, according to the crash report.

Kocian said it's unclear where Hubbell was coming from or headed when she crossed West O on Tuesday, but her address listed on the crash report is two blocks west of where the crash occurred. 

People are also reading…

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. No citations have been issued, but an investigation is ongoing, Kocian said.

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says
Jury finds Lincoln man not guilty of murder in love-triangle killing
Northeast Lincoln apartment fire leaves one person hospitalized, dog dead
Crash logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Injured sailboat crew rescued by Coast Guard in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News