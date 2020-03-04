You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln pastor reports someone sent text pretending to be him, asked for money
Lincoln pastor reports someone sent text pretending to be him, asked for money

A Lincoln pastor reported an attempted fraud Tuesday after someone sent a parishioner a text asking for money pretending to be him.

The Piedmont Park Church member didn’t fall for it or buy the gift cards requested in the text, and the pastor planned to warn other parishioners about it so no one falls victim to the scam, according to Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

He said two Lincoln Catholic churches in the past year reported a similar scam where the congregation gets an email that appears to be from the church about a fundraiser, asking them to send money a certain way.

