Lincoln pastor reports someone sent text pretending to be him, asked for money

A Lincoln pastor reported an attempted fraud Tuesday after someone sent a parishioner a text asking for money pretending to be him.

The Piedmont Park Church member didn’t fall for it or buy the gift cards requested in the text, and the pastor planned to warn other parishioners about it so no one falls victim to the scam, according to Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

He said two Lincoln Catholic churches in the past year reported a similar scam where the congregation gets an email that appears to be from the church about a fundraiser, asking them to send money a certain way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.