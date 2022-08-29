 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln partygoer shot round through apartment floor into neighboring unit, police say

Police are investigating after an unidentified partygoer shot a rifle through the floor of a west Lincoln apartment sometime Saturday night, damaging the unit below, according to authorities. 

Residents of the damaged apartment unit, just west of Oak Lake, called police around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after they found what seemed to be a bullet hole in their bedroom ceiling, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

Police learned the residents' upstairs neighbors had thrown a party the night before, where an attendee shot a .223-caliber rifle through the floor, Vollmer said.

A 21-year-old resident of the upstairs apartment owns the gun, which had been stored in a cardboard box underneath his bed, Vollmer said.

Officers arrested the 21-year-old man after finding a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine while searching his room for damage related to the shooting. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

