A corrections officer was escorting Anthony Hathaway to a holding cell inside the south Lincoln prison Thursday when the Lincoln man threatened to kill prison staff upon his release, which was set for Sunday, according to the court filings.
Hathaway warned the corrections officer that he would "jam out on Sunday, and I know where the parking lot is," said Kurt Kapperman, a criminal investigator employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, in the affidavit for Hathaway's arrest.
"Just wait til Sunday," Hathaway said, according to the affidavit. "I’ll kill all of you."
Instead, Kapperman sought a warrant for Hathaway's arrest Friday. Lancaster County judge Laurie Yardley signed the warrant Tuesday, charging Hathaway with terroristic threats, according to court filings.
The 29-year-old remains in custody at the State Penitentiary.
Four years ago: Photos, videos from catastrophic flooding in Nebraska
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding, Ashland
Flooding, Hooper
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Fremont flooding
Rescued in boat
Spencer Dam
Highway flooding
Genoa bridge
Stranded cattle
Flooding, 3.15
Flooding, 3.15
Tuxedo Park in Crete
Platte River flooding at I-80
Flooding near Plattsmouth, 3.16
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Rescuing calf in Fullerton
Nebraska City flooding
Cooper plant
Water flowing over levee L575 across the river from Nebraska City in Percival, Iowa