Lincoln parolee arrested for attack at People's City Mission, police say

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Sunday for an alleged attack at the People's City Mission that left another man hospitalized with internal bleeding and a broken nose, police said in court records.

Anthony Hathaway had left the mission, Lincoln's only homeless shelter, by the time first responders arrived for a medical call early Saturday morning, Lincoln Police Officer Kirby Urbanek said in the affidavit for Hathaway's arrest.

Police were called back to the mission at around 9 a.m. Saturday, when witnesses reported that the prior medical call — initially described to authorities as an accident — had actually been the result of an assault, Urbanek said in the affidavit.

Witnesses told police that Hathaway, a parolee, had attacked a 58-year-old man as he laid in his bed in the bunk room at the city mission, at 110 Q St., west of downtown.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Hathaway had punched the 58-year-old repeatedly before the victim fell out of his bed and onto the floor, Urbanek said in the affidavit. One said Hathaway then threatened violence toward anyone who might report the incident to staff or authorities.

Initially, the witnesses obliged, with at least one bystander telling staff members that the alleged assault victim had fallen from his bed accidentally, according to the affidavit.

But other witnesses later came forward and identified Hathaway as the attacker, Urbanek said.

Police arrested Hathaway at a north Lincoln hotel Sunday and took him to the Lancaster County jail. Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with first-degree assault.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

