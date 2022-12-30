 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln parolee accused of shooting in Belmont neighborhood in November

  • Updated
  • 0

A parolee is back in prison and facing new charges after allegedly firing a half dozen shots during a verbal dispute between two groups in the Belmont neighborhood in November.

Willie Sturgis, 38, was charged Friday with unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

If convicted as charged, he would face a minimum of 11 additional years in prison. 

Willie Sturgis

Sturgis

In court records, Lincoln Officer Chris Johnson said shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to the apartments in the 1600 block of Knox Street about gunshots.

Police said a group of people who had been feuding with another group were shot at. One of them was sitting in a vehicle when it was struck by a bullet.

Johnson said a witness identified Sturgis as the shooter.

Sturgis is being held at the Reception & Treatment Center, where he's serving a 20- to 36-year sentence for attempted robbery and theft charges.

Tiffani Ironhorse

Ironhorse

Prosecutors on Friday also charged Tiffani Ironhorse, 30, with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly picking up fired bullet casings after the shooting.

Johnson said police didn't find any casings in the area after the Nov. 5 shooting.

Ironhorse was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of aiding and abetting for a separate incident where her and another man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun near 13th and F streets on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln Police Department. She also had a blood alcohol content of 0.172, more then double the legal limit, and was cited for DUI in that incident.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

