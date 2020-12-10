 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln parolee accused of buying car with fake $20s
View Comments

Lincoln parolee accused of buying car with fake $20s

{{featured_button_text}}

A parolee has been charged with first-degree forgery for allegedly buying a car with $1,200 in fake $20 bills.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 6 p.m. Monday, police went to a home in Capitol Beach where a 38-year-old woman said she’d arranged through Facebook Marketplace to sell a Nissan Altima to a man named Terry Brown, who paid in cash. 

When she later looked more closely at the bills, she thought they may be counterfeit and called police. Bonkiewicz said, based on the serial numbers and feel of the paper, the officer determined they were counterfeit.

With the help of Nebraska Adult Parole, officers found Brown at a friend’s house, along with the car, and arrested him on suspicion of forgery.

He had been on parole on robbery charges and an assault but now is back in prison as a result of the alleged violation.

Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Nebraska Court of Appeals considers whether suspect in prison riot killing can be retried
East High investigating racially charged video circulating on social media
Terry L. Brown

Terry L. Brown
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News