Lincoln parolee accused of buying car with fake $20s

A parolee has been charged with first-degree forgery for allegedly buying a car with $1,200 in fake $20 bills.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 6 p.m. Monday, police went to a home in Capitol Beach where a 38-year-old woman said she’d arranged through Facebook Marketplace to sell a Nissan Altima to a man named Terry Brown, who paid in cash.

When she later looked more closely at the bills, she thought they may be counterfeit and called police. Bonkiewicz said, based on the serial numbers and feel of the paper, the officer determined they were counterfeit.

With the help of Nebraska Adult Parole, officers found Brown at a friend’s house, along with the car, and arrested him on suspicion of forgery.

He had been on parole on robbery charges and an assault but now is back in prison as a result of the alleged violation.

