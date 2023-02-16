Police arrested a Lincoln pair on drug and gun charges Wednesday night after allegedly watching a drug deal in the parking lot of a gun store.
Michael Partee, 32, and Summer Unzicker, 31, made their first court appearances Thursday, where a judge set their bonds at $200,000 and $150,000 respectively.
In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Samuel Wiarda said investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were watching Partee's apartment Wednesday afternoon after developing him as a suspected source for fentanyl pills pressed to look like Oxycodone.
The deadly synthetic opioid is being pressed into fake pills or cut into street drugs to drive addiction and is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the DEA.
When Partee and Unzicker left in a car, police followed them to an indoor shooting range and gun store in west Lincoln. Wiarda said investigators watched a suspected drug deal in the parking lot, before the pair went inside, where Partee bought two handguns.
When the two left, investigators approached them to arrest Partee for driving on a suspended license.
Wiarda said Partee was carrying the guns and ammunition and, when they searched him, they found $8,259 cash and a chewing gum container in his jacket pocket with 126 pills with M30 on them, believed to be fentanyl pills pressed to appear to be Oxycodone, and 251 alprazolam pills, also known as Xanax.
He said they found 30 of the same pressed fentanyl pills in Unzicker's purse, along with $520 cash.
Wiarda said they believe Partee had sold thousands of fentanyl pills in the last year and that Unzicker helped him.
On Thursday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Partee with possession of fentanyl and alprazolam with intent to deliver and possession of two firearms and money while violating drug laws.
And they charged Unzicker with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of money while violating drug laws.
The Health Department maintains a list of local resources on the city's website for those struggling with drug addiction or their loved ones. Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone. Narcan is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com. After an initial treatment, the overdose victim should be taken to a hospital; Narcan's reversal effects are temporary — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.
A snowstorm slammed the southern half of Nebraska. A look at cars stuck on the main roads along with people pushing them out and snowplows trying to keep up with the heavy snow.
Scenes around Lincoln from Thursday's snowstorm
Snow piles on vehicles before their owners clear them off on Thursday in central Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Photo from @KareanJay on Twitter near 20th and Superior streets.
Photo from @rymanyost on Twitter.
"South Lincoln and we have 10 inches so far."
Photo from @momma_alison on Twitter near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
"Right now in Lincoln near 84th and Pioneers."
Photo from @isodrosotherm on Twitter.
"Measured several flat, unobstructed surfaces and we are sitting at an average of about 10.5” near 30th and Van Dorn."
A furious snowstorm howls outside on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wind gusts as strong as 26 mph blow a ripped American flag as a snowstorm howls through Wyuka Cemetery on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Snow is seen accumulating on a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Shawn Fauver shovels snow outside El Chaparro on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow is seen blanketing a car near the state Capitol on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
RaMar Dailey shovels snow off the sidewalk on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A truck covered in snow moves along South 10th Street on a snowy day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Several inches of snow is seen covering up the tire of a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow outlines a brick mural on the wall of the F Street Community Center on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Barret Goff clears the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shoun Hill walks through Tower Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln, where nearly 9 inches of snow fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A road grader clears O Street early on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The intersection of 14th and O streets in Lincoln is mostly deserted Thursday morning after a heavy snowfall overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nick Fitzugh works to dig out his car after it become stuck in a snow drift along South 14th street on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln received nearly 9 inches of snow early Thursday, closing Lincoln Public Schools and universities in the city.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln residents awoke to snow-covered streets after a snowstorm stuck the area on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Tables in the Lincoln Community Tower Square are covered in a powdery snow on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Lincolnite walks through a heavy snow fall near the intersection of South 14th and N streets on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A sign gives caution to an area prone to ice near the Capitol fountains on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pedestrians trudge through snow at the intersection of South 13th and O streets on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
David Alfonso uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shelly Beem walks through downtown Lincoln while using a umbrella on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Snowplows work to clear O Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Snow yet to be shoveled sits in front of a side doorway of the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A bus is stuck at the intersection of Centennial Mall and O Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cars covered in snow line the side streets of a downtown neighborhood on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Park and Go truck pushes snow after a heavy snow on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pedestrians begin digging out as they trudge through shin-deep snow along a section of South 13th Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
David Alfonso uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Barret Goff clears snow from the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A small snow man with a Pepsi cup for a hat stands guard outside the Nebraska Union on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL student Adam Duffy slides on his back while playing on a small mound of snow with his friends outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL student Adam Duffy slides belly first after his hat while playing on a small mound of snow outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL student Jake Nichols hurdles a small mound of snow while having fun with his friends outside of the Nebraska Union on Thursday. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kaitlyn Duffy rolls down a small snow mound as Franklin, a 10-month-old sheepadoodle, attempts to follow in front of the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cars traverse snowy roads during a winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Quan Do scrapes snow off of his car after a winter storm on Thursday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Snow rests on a railroad track during a winter storm on Thursday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A car mostly covered with snow drives on Charleston Street during a winter storm on Thursday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Riley Masten (left) shovels snow off of a sidewalk along Charleston Street Thursday as Jenna Rogers directs where to shovel after a winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow on Lincoln.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A cat climbs a tree to avoid heavy snowfall during a winter storm on Thursday. The tree has a hole where the cat burrows into to get away from the cold.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Eli Erhart, 12, picks up air while sledding at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign hangs from a house covered in snow during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
