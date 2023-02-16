Police arrested a Lincoln pair on drug and gun charges Wednesday night after allegedly watching a drug deal in the parking lot of a gun store.

Michael Partee, 32, and Summer Unzicker, 31, made their first court appearances Thursday, where a judge set their bonds at $200,000 and $150,000 respectively.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Samuel Wiarda said investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were watching Partee's apartment Wednesday afternoon after developing him as a suspected source for fentanyl pills pressed to look like Oxycodone.

The deadly synthetic opioid is being pressed into fake pills or cut into street drugs to drive addiction and is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the DEA.

When Partee and Unzicker left in a car, police followed them to an indoor shooting range and gun store in west Lincoln. Wiarda said investigators watched a suspected drug deal in the parking lot, before the pair went inside, where Partee bought two handguns.

When the two left, investigators approached them to arrest Partee for driving on a suspended license.

Wiarda said Partee was carrying the guns and ammunition and, when they searched him, they found $8,259 cash and a chewing gum container in his jacket pocket with 126 pills with M30 on them, believed to be fentanyl pills pressed to appear to be Oxycodone, and 251 alprazolam pills, also known as Xanax.

He said they found 30 of the same pressed fentanyl pills in Unzicker's purse, along with $520 cash.

Wiarda said they believe Partee had sold thousands of fentanyl pills in the last year and that Unzicker helped him.

On Thursday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Partee with possession of fentanyl and alprazolam with intent to deliver and possession of two firearms and money while violating drug laws.

And they charged Unzicker with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of money while violating drug laws.

The Health Department maintains a list of local resources on the city's website for those struggling with drug addiction or their loved ones. Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone.

Narcan is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com. After an initial treatment, the overdose victim should be taken to a hospital; Narcan's reversal effects are temporary — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.

