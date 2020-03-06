You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln pair accused of pulling a knife on a 21-year-old man and assaulting him
Police arrested a pair of 22-year-old Lincoln men Thursday evening after one allegedly pulled a knife on a 21-year-old man who they beat up.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Jovani Rodriguez and Adan Salazar both went to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault after the incident near 13th and Washington streets.

Rodriguez also is accused of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Rodriguez

Jovani Rodriguez
Adan Salazar

Salazar

Bonkiewicz said police were called to the assault while it still was happening around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, a 21-year-old victim said the two had arrived at his home and came at him, Rodriguez with a knife in his hand. The victim said he tried to get the knife away from him when they both started assaulting him. He was able to knock the knife away but was left with a minor cut to one hand and minor scrapes to his nose, mouth, chest and arms.

