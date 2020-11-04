 Skip to main content
Lincoln pair accused of financial abuse of neighbors in their 80s
Lincoln pair accused of financial abuse of neighbors in their 80s

Police have arrested two Lincoln residents for the alleged financial abuse of neighbors in their 80s.

Joni Williams, 58, and Kenneth Kotlarz, 50, were charged this week with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft by deception over $5,000.

Police arrested Williams on Friday and cited Kotlarz, who was at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on an attempted burglary charge.

In an affidavit for their arrests, Lincoln police say Williams and Kotlarz got more than $28,000 from the husband and wife since May 2017. The investigation started in May 2018, when the couple's bank discovered large cash withdrawals and contacted police believing someone may be taking advantage of them.

The 84-year-old man told police the couple who lived in the apartment near their townhouse approached him and his wife in 2017 complaining about a laser pointing into their apartment from the direction of the couple's home.

"Shortly after that contact, Kenneth and Joni began reaching out to (the victim) requesting that he give them money to help with Joni's medical treatments, Kenneth's child support debts and to occasionally bond Kenneth out of jail," Investigator Cindy Koenig-Warnke wrote.

She said the couple were told they would be paid back once Kotlarz got a wrongful death settlement involving Kotlarz's parents, but police say they could confirm no such lawsuit. And the couple never were repaid.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

