Lincoln officer's quick action helped save 23-year-old woman who overdosed, police say

The quick action of a Lincoln police school resource officer on street patrol while school is out is being credited with helping to save the life of a 23-year-old woman who had overdosed Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 11 a.m. Officer Tom Stumbo was sent to a call near 58th Street and Normal Boulevard on a report of the woman unresponsive and not breathing.

He found the 911 caller performing CPR on her.

Stumbo, who usually works at Lincoln East High School, administered a dose of Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose. Spilker said he had started to attach an automated external defibrillator when Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and medics took over life-saving measures.

Before they left for the hospital, the woman had regained consciousness and was talking.

"It is without a doubt that the actions taken by the officer assisted in saving her life," Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

