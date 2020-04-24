Lincoln officers find stolen truck spray painted, then arrest 3 on theft, drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A truck reported stolen out of Cass County led the Lincoln Police Department to arrest three people on felony theft and drug charges Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officers noticed a truck that had been spray painted black and ran the license plate on the vehicle. It came back to a silver truck that had been reported stolen March 30. Police followed the vehicle to a hotel near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway. At one of several stops along the way, the driver and passenger traded places, allowing officers to identify them as Joey Applegarth Jr., 39, and Nicole Bruton, 27.

The pair entered a hotel room, and Applegarth soon emerged with another man. When police contacted them, Applegarth was taken into custody when the other man sped away in a gray Dodge Ram, Officer Erin Spilker said. Investigators found Bruton and Tyler Ball, 21, still in the room and took them into custody. Key fobs for the stolen truck were found in Applegarth's and Ball's possession.

Inside the stolen truck was drug paraphernalia with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and discovered several pipes with residue of marijuana and meth.

All three were arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.