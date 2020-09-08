 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln officers assaulted in separate cases
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln officers assaulted in separate cases

{{featured_button_text}}

One Lincoln police officer suffered a concussion and another a cut lip in separate scuffles with suspects early Saturday, Officer Erin Spilker said.

In the first case, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old Glory Road at 1:20 a.m. to investigate a weapons violation and were told 21-year-old Garrison E. Menifee had threatened others with a knife.

Garrison E. Menifee

Garrison E. Menifee

Inside, Menifee ran toward a table with a knife on it, and officers tried to stop him, Spilker said. Officers used a Taser to arrest him, but not before he punched one in the head. The officer was diagnosed with a concussion, and Menifee was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer and third-degree domestic assault.

Joshua D. Patten

Joshua D. Patten

About two hours later, officers were sent to near 64th Street and Gregory Avenue on a report of someone trying to open car doors. They found 20-year-old Joshua D. Patten inside a car that wasn’t his, Spilker said.

They handcuffed Patten, but he refused to get inside a police cruiser, kicking an officer in the chest twice and also cutting the officer’s lip, Spilker said. Patten was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer and larceny from a vehicle.

After LPD officer's death, murder charges pending, period of mourning declared
Grease on stove sparks fire at west Lincoln house
Two City of McCook employees found dead at wastewater treatment plant

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News