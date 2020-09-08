Lincoln officers assaulted in separate cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Lincoln police officer suffered a concussion and another a cut lip in separate scuffles with suspects early Saturday, Officer Erin Spilker said.

In the first case, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old Glory Road at 1:20 a.m. to investigate a weapons violation and were told 21-year-old Garrison E. Menifee had threatened others with a knife.

Inside, Menifee ran toward a table with a knife on it, and officers tried to stop him, Spilker said. Officers used a Taser to arrest him, but not before he punched one in the head. The officer was diagnosed with a concussion, and Menifee was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer and third-degree domestic assault.

About two hours later, officers were sent to near 64th Street and Gregory Avenue on a report of someone trying to open car doors. They found 20-year-old Joshua D. Patten inside a car that wasn’t his, Spilker said.

They handcuffed Patten, but he refused to get inside a police cruiser, kicking an officer in the chest twice and also cutting the officer’s lip, Spilker said. Patten was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer and larceny from a vehicle.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.