Lincoln officer uses Taser on man attempting to run

A police officer attempting to make contact with a man regarding threatening texts and calls used a Taser to subdue him when he attempted to run on Saturday, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department.

When the officer approached 40-year-old Adam Gilleland on the 6900 block of Willow Ave. on Saturday morning, he refused to speak to the officer and attempted to flee. When he moved out of sight, the officer became concerned that he might be trying to get a weapon, prompting the officer to use his Taser.