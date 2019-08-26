{{featured_button_text}}

A police officer struggling with a man who had been acting erratically and threatening employees at the Jimmy John’s at 32nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard Saturday morning used a Taser to subdue him -- shocking himself in the process.

In the end, officers handcuffed and arrested Deandre Moncrief, 28, who was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest, a felony because it was his third such arrest; theft; disturbing the peace; and obstructing a peace officer.

Officer Angela Sands said Jimmy Johns employees called police about 9 a.m. after Moncrief came to the store acting erratically, at one point telling employees they were all going to die.

Employees evacuated and called 911 while Moncrief -- a stolen bag of chips, a cookie and pop in hand -- left the store.

Three police officers found him nearby and saw a knife in his back pocket, Sands said. He told officers they’d have to shoot him and that they were going to fight.

When officers tried to handcuff him he twisted and began struggling, Sands said. He and officers ended up on the ground with Moncrief’s arms under him.

One of the two officers on the ground with him used his Taser to try to get Moncrief under control and ended up tasing himself as well, Sands said.

Officers suspect Moncrief was high and found a used needle on him they sent to the lab for testing, she said.

