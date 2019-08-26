A police officer struggling with a man who had been acting erratically and threatening employees at the Jimmy John’s at 32nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard Saturday morning used a Taser to subdue him -- shocking himself in the process.
In the end, officers handcuffed and arrested Deandre Moncrief, 28, who was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest, a felony because it was his third such arrest; theft; disturbing the peace; and obstructing a peace officer.
Officer Angela Sands said Jimmy Johns employees called police about 9 a.m. after Moncrief came to the store acting erratically, at one point telling employees they were all going to die.
Employees evacuated and called 911 while Moncrief -- a stolen bag of chips, a cookie and pop in hand -- left the store.
Three police officers found him nearby and saw a knife in his back pocket, Sands said. He told officers they’d have to shoot him and that they were going to fight.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
When officers tried to handcuff him he twisted and began struggling, Sands said. He and officers ended up on the ground with Moncrief’s arms under him.
One of the two officers on the ground with him used his Taser to try to get Moncrief under control and ended up tasing himself as well, Sands said.
Officers suspect Moncrief was high and found a used needle on him they sent to the lab for testing, she said.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: JOYCE, SHARON Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/20/1969 Booking Time: 08/25/2019 / 14:45:43 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: MEYER, AARON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1972 Booking Time: 08/25/2019 / 14:13:47 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: WOOGE, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/25/1987 Booking Time: 08/25/2019 / 13:10:30 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: THOMAS, FREDDIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1974 Booking Time: 08/25/2019 / 12:43:13 Charges: OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: WALKER, TIARA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 04/30/1989 Booking Time: 08/25/2019 / 11:45:55 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: KING, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/01/1958 Booking Time: 08/25/2019 / 11:29:14 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: TUCKER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/15/1980 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 23:55:41 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: MORALES, VICTOR Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1991 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 23:10:15 Charges: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/3RD (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) DUS-REVOKED ON POINTS (M3) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) CARELESS DRIVING (I) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: RAINEY, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/25/1978 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 22:37:19 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: BAUCKE, KASHAYLA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/30/1999 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 20:08:29 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) ASSAULT OR MENANCING THREATS (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE BY ELECTRONIC COMMUNICA (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: CLARDY, KERRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/25/1960 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 19:24:02 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: MONCRIEF, DEANDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/18/1990 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 11:12:57 Charges: RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: SEVERN, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1987 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 10:25:02 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: GOLLIN, KACEE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/10/1992 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 06:11:19 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: RAMOS, ERIKA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 10/08/1989 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 05:45:46 Charges: DRIVE DURING REVOC-SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: SHARP, ANGEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/01/1984 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 02:25:20 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: MENDEZ, EDWIN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/21/1997 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 02:17:21 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: HARRIS, EUGENE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/08/1970 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 01:23:46 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: MARKUT, BERLINDA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 02/14/1983 Booking Time: 08/24/2019 / 01:17:25 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: ABRAM, AMANDA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/10/1993 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 20:47:43 Charges: POSS FIREARM WITH FEL 2 DRUG VIOLATION (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: ABRAM, TRACY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1972 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 20:44:42 Charges: POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) POSS FIREARM WITH FEL 2 DRUG VIOLATION (F1D)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: PURZYCKI, RAYMOND Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1987 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 20:17:59 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: PARKER, DANNON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/02/2000 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 18:19:15 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: COOPER, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/15/1972 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 16:38:16 Charges: MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: STINSON, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/31/1984 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 14:21:01 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: RENGSTORF, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/02/1988 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 14:13:39 Charges: THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, KIMBERLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/24/1994 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 14:08:47 Charges: THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: FOWLER, BETSY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/21/1961 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 11:44:28 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DUI-4TH OFF (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: VOIGHT, ZACHARY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1995 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 10:05:34 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: SPANGLER, RODNEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/12/1964 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 09:50:58 Charges: DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-26-2019
Last, First Name: TEMPLE, JAMES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/19/1967 Booking Time: 08/23/2019 / 09:49:05 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - SUBSQ OFF (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.