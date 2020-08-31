Lincoln officer still in 'extremely critical condition,' police chief says

After Herrera was shot, there was an almost immediate response from paramedics, who worked on Herrera before transporting him to Bryan West Campus.

Bliemeister expressed thanks to both LFR and Bryan Health for their work on Herrera, who was transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha on Thursday.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, whose department is investigating the shooting, said the investigation is "continuing pretty full speed," but he had no update Monday morning other than to say "quite a few" interviews took place over the weekend.

According to court records, investigators went inside an apartment at 3255 Vine St., where Felipe Vazquez's family lives, and found the 17-year-old in a locked bedroom and tried to talk him out.

Members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division had gone there after getting information that Vazquez — who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March — was there.

He said they found him there and had been negotiating with him for nearly half an hour when Vazquez and 19-year-old Orion Ross broke the front window and jumped out.