Lincoln officer injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say

A Lincoln police officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being pinned against a gas pump by a suspect who rammed his cruiser to get away.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the U-Stop near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The State Patrol quickly had the man who did it in custody after he wrecked at 70th and Normal Boulevard, according to the police scanner.

Officer Erin Spilker said police started getting reports just after 5 a.m. about a man in a red Oldsmobile Intrigue going into convenience stores around town asking for money and acting suspicious.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said he'd been at seven gas stations by the time he walked behind the counter at the U-Stop and helped himself to cigars, prompting a 911 call.

The officer pulled up behind the Oldsmobile to block it in and approached the man as he walked out to his car. That's when, Spilker said, the man got in his car and rammed the cruiser several times, pinning the officer and seriously injuring him.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on an officer, and the injured officer was taken to the hospital conscious and alert. The names of those involved were not immediately available.