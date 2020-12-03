 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln officer injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln officer injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln police officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being pinned against a gas pump by a suspect who rammed his cruiser to get away.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the U-Stop near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. 

The State Patrol quickly had the man who did it in custody after he wrecked at 70th and Normal Boulevard, according to the police scanner.

Officer Erin Spilker said police started getting reports just after 5 a.m. about a man in a red Oldsmobile Intrigue going into convenience stores around town asking for money and acting suspicious.

Chief notes restraint shown by Lincoln officers in riot response, says force was justified

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said he'd been at seven gas stations by the time he walked behind the counter at the U-Stop and helped himself to cigars, prompting a 911 call.

The officer pulled up behind the Oldsmobile to block it in and approached the man as he walked out to his car. That's when, Spilker said, the man got in his car and rammed the cruiser several times, pinning the officer and seriously injuring him.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on an officer, and the injured officer was taken to the hospital conscious and alert. The names of those involved were not immediately available.

Ansley teen dies of injuries suffered in mid-November truck rollover
Crete man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of lottery tickets from Lincoln gas stations

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News