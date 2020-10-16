 Skip to main content
Lincoln officer assaulted twice in two hours in separate incidents, 2 arrested
A Lincoln police officer was assaulted twice in two hours in separate incidents Thursday.

The first happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ammon Drive. Officer Luke Bonkiewiecz said two men in their 60s told police they woke to 30-year-old Jessica Hofmann breaking household objects and ransacking rooms, then she assaulted them.

A 2-year old girl also was there at the time.

As police arrested her and took her to a cruiser, Hofmann allegedly kicked one of officers's legs, then spit in her face, Bonkiewiecz said. Then, she was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, in addition to the misdemeanor assaults and child abuse.

At about 10:15 a.m., police were called about a man walking in traffic near North 48th and Adams streets.

The 24-year-old man had a knife in his hand and demanded that officers shoot him, but they ultimately were able to deescalate the situation. But when they went to arrest him for refusal to obey commands, he suddenly became combative, kicked the police cruiser and spit in the face of the same officer assaulted two hours earlier, Bonkiewiecz said.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer with bodily fluids, a misdemeanor.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

