A Lincoln police officer suffered extensive facial injuries after being elbowed by a man trying to evade her in the Capitol View neighborhood Tuesday night, a department spokeswoman said.
The officer went to 19th and G streets just before 8 p.m. to investigate a report of two men sitting on a retaining wall doing drugs, Officer Angela Sands said.
As the officer approached the men, one of them walked away and ignored commands to stop.
She caught up to the man, who then elbowed her in the face and knocked her to the ground, Sands said.
She radioed for help and described the suspect to arriving officers, who set up a perimeter and arrested the man nearby, Sands said.
The man refused to provide his name, and police on Wednesday were trying to identify him using fingerprint analysis.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
Medical crews took the officer to a hospital because her nose had been shattered and a bone was protruding through her skin.
She also had cuts on her lips and bruises on her elbows.
