Lincoln officer and state trooper injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say

A Lincoln police officer and Nebraska state trooper were taken to the hospital after being pinned by a suspect who rammed a cruiser to get away.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the U-Stop near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The State Patrol quickly had the man alleged to have done it, 29-year-old Connor Sweeney, in custody after he wrecked at 70th and Normal Boulevard, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She police started getting reports just after 5 a.m. about a man in a red Oldsmobile Intrigue going into convenience stores around town asking for money and acting suspicious.

She said he'd been at seven gas stations by the time he walked behind the counter at the U-Stop and helped himself to cigars, prompting a 911 call.

The officer pulled up behind the Oldsmobile to block it in, and he and a state trooper approached Sweeney as he walked out to his car. That's when, Spilker said, Sweeney got in his car and rammed the cruiser several times, pinning both officers in the open door frame and injuring them both.

Another trooper arrived just as the Oldsmobile drove away and pursued, performing a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the car on 70th between Normal Boulevard and Van Dorn Street.