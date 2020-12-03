 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln officer and state trooper injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln officer and state trooper injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln police officer and Nebraska state trooper were taken to the hospital after being pinned by a suspect who rammed a cruiser to get away.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the U-Stop near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. 

The State Patrol quickly had the man alleged to have done it, 29-year-old Connor Sweeney, in custody after he wrecked at 70th and Normal Boulevard, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She police started getting reports just after 5 a.m. about a man in a red Oldsmobile Intrigue going into convenience stores around town asking for money and acting suspicious.

Chief notes restraint shown by Lincoln officers in riot response, says force was justified

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said he'd been at seven gas stations by the time he walked behind the counter at the U-Stop and helped himself to cigars, prompting a 911 call.

The officer pulled up behind the Oldsmobile to block it in, and he and a state trooper approached Sweeney as he walked out to his car. That's when, Spilker said, Sweeney got in his car and rammed the cruiser several times, pinning both officers in the open door frame and injuring them both.

Another trooper arrived just as the Oldsmobile drove away and pursued, performing a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the car on 70th between Normal Boulevard and Van Dorn Street. 

Sweeney was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony assault on an officer, and the officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Ansley teen dies of injuries suffered in mid-November truck rollover
Crete man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of lottery tickets from Lincoln gas stations

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News