Lincoln nursing assistant pleads guilty to posting video of patient in bathroom on Snapchat

A 20-year-old certified nursing assistant pleaded guilty to unlawful intrusion for taking a video of a nursing home patient in the bathroom and posting it on Snapchat.
Shakiysha Giger of Lincoln will face up to a year in jail at her sentencing on the misdemeanor in April.
At a plea hearing Wednesday, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Matthew Olson said Giger took a video May 2, 2018, of a resident at a nursing home where Giger worked as a certified nursing assistant.
The woman was in a state of undress in the video and didn't know it was being taken, and Giger posted it without her consent, he said.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
In exchange for Giger's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a felony charge accusing her of abuse of a vulnerable adult and reduced the unlawful intrusion charge from a felony. She also agreed to write a letter of apology as part of the plea deal.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: TRUSOW, CHRISTINA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/24/1995 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 17:45:46 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING UNDER $200(M) (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: GAINES, NATHAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/31/2001 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 16:18:52 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: BANZI, ANGELLA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/14/2001 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 16:11:10 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: FERTIG, TANISHA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 09/07/1988 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 15:49:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: BRAGGS, LACHERRO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1995 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 15:29:47 Charges:
DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: CRISMAN, STORMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/19/1991 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 15:11:26
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: HARJO, LAWRENCE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1979 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 14:43:06 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: LIEBERS, VENESSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/10/1981 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 13:21:20 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) REFUSAL TO SIGN TRAFFIC CITATION (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FEDERAL INMATE - FOLLOWING LOCAL CHARGES (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: HOFFMAN, TIFFANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/03/1980 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 13:19:17 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: SHOCKLEY, JOEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1987 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 11:22:39 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $500-1500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: GUERRERO, CHARLES Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/05/1988 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 11:11:28 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: FRANZEN, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/06/1973 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 10:52:03 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, DANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1987 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 10:38:24 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: WATSON, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/30/1955 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 10:06:03 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: HEINEN, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1991 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 09:17:00 Charges:
LEAVE SCENE SERIOUS INJURY ACCIDENT (F3) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DUI-SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: REYES, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/12/1988 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 08:39:42 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI-ALCOHOL-3RD OFF (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: OHORO, MARCUS Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 06/04/1991 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 07:59:48 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: LANDERS, TURQUITA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/20/1981 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 01:51:33 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: PRACK, SONLEE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1998 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 01:42:46 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: LADIG, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/07/2001 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 01:01:50 Charges:
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: FREY, BRENDAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1990 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 00:11:37 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: AGUILAR, RUBEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1999 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 22:46:41 Charges:
VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2) VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: CONLEY, CRAIG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1954 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 21:19:58 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, FELICIA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 03/01/1976 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 20:59:14 Charges:
ATT POSS DEADLY WEAPON-PROHIBITED PERSON (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: DEVRIES, SHAUNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/21/1979 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 19:05:05 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: SCHEEL, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/28/1995 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 18:50:24 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: GAINES, DEMARCUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1997 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 15:50:48 Charges:
DUS-REVOKED ON POINTS (M3) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) RESISTING ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) DUS-REVOKED ON POINTS (M3) REFUSE PRELIM TEST (M5) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: DEAN, SYLVESTER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1990 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 15:29:44 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: PLUHACEK, ERIN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/06/1996 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 14:44:05 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) POSSESS DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: CIFUENTES, CARLOS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/18/1985 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 14:02:34 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: MITCHELL, DARNELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1995 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 13:59:11 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: MANGUAL, RAMON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1981 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 12:32:18 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, CODY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/07/1993 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 10:03:47 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: LOURY, BILLYJOE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/23/1983 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 09:54:43 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: GASTER, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1983 Booking Time: 02/17/2020 / 22:45:18 Charges:
POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-20-2020
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, DARREL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1974 Booking Time: 02/17/2020 / 22:40:01 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email