Lincoln Northwest evacuated Tuesday after bathroom fire deemed arson, officials say

Students briefly evacuated from Lincoln Northwest High School after a fire broke out in a second-story bathroom Tuesday morning, causing more than $5,000 in damage, according to authorities.

The fire — which started just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and was put out before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived on scene — was ruled an arson, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Wednesday.

First responders encountered smoke when they arrived on scene Tuesday morning, but school security had already put out the fire, which was set after someone set paper towels on fire in the paper towel dispenser, Vollmer said.

The flames and smoke damaged the dispenser, surrounding drywall and a nearby sprinkler head to the tune of $5,200, according to police.

The fire forced the brief evacuation of the entire school, Cedric Cooper, the school's principal, said in an email message to Lincoln Northwest families.

Students and teachers in nearby classrooms held classes in other areas of the school for the rest of the day Tuesday, Cooper said.

A police investigation into the arson is ongoing.