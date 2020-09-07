Lincoln mourns the death of fallen officer Mario Herrera

Scott Alexander retired from the Lincoln Police Department in 2006, but not before he had a chance to work on the same team with a young officer, Mario Herrera.
"It was a sad loss. I worked with him for a few years," Alexander said. "He was just a wonderful person. Good-natured, fun to be around."
It would be hard to find anyone who didn't like the officer who died Monday, killed in the line of duty.
In a statement, LPD said it was "devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers."
Alexander and his wife, Irene, came to the County-City Building on Monday afternoon to view the hearse bringing Herrera's body from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha back to Lincoln. A long line of law enforcement cars, SUVs and motorcycles escorted the hearse, one more time past the police station where Herrera worked for 23 years.
Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez — wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March. Vazquez is believed to have fired the shot that ultimately killed the officer.
The Justice and Law Enforcement Center was draped in black Monday, and a large LPD badge with a wide, black ribbon was placed at the top of the stairs near the doors. Cruiser No. 203 was parked in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue and mourners brought bouquets and mementos to place on the hood.
Hundreds of people began gathering mid-afternoon to pay their respects as the procession passed down K Street, and on to Capitol Parkway on its way to 40th and A streets and Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home. At the intersection of 10th and K stood Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and several Lincoln City Council members, along with many others, some with Thin Blue Line American flags.
The procession lasted more than 3 minutes, and several police escorts acknowledged the passing of Herrera's body past the station with a whoop of their cruiser sirens.
Jenni Watson, of the Eastridge Neighborhood Association, said the neighbors have provided active support to Herrera's family as he was in the hospital and will continue to do so.
"We're devastated," Watson said. "Their family is an amazing part of our Eastridge community. We're going to feel the loss alongside of them and we're here to support them in whatever ways that we can."
Neighbor Kathy Ponte Hamersky organized a blue-ribbon campaign for trees in the area and has begun distributing Support Our Police signs. They plan to do more as time goes on, she said, and ask people to continue to contribute to funds organized in the family's name, and to continue to pray for them.
Herrera's church, St. Teresa's Catholic Church at 735 S. 36th St. held a candlelight vigil Monday night that was open to anyone who wanted to pay their respects to the fallen officer and his family.
The Rev. Jamie Hottovy said Herrera was a great man of service and faith, selfless in everything he did, and he loved his family profoundly. He has a wife and four children, the youngest a sophomore at Lincoln Pius X High School. The family was at Herrera's bedside throughout the 12 days of his battle to survive his injuries.
"He loved what he did as an officer and serving his community," Hottovy said. "He had a tremendous physical strength about him, but that was a strength that he used for good and for helping others."
People have talked about how compassionate Herrera was in his job, giving his whole heart and presence in the circumstances and responsibilities of his duties, Hottovy said. His injuries and now death has hit the St. Teresa's congregation hard.
St. Teresa's members have had a powerful response to a situation that can leave people feeling powerless, he said.
"That's been a very powerful experience all throughout these days of Mario being in the hospital, and all the surgeries and procedures that he's been through," he said. "This tragedy has made the community even stronger in ways of prayers and faith."
Watch Now: Procession at 10th and K beside the County-City Building
Watch Now: Procession reaches downtown Lincoln
Watch Now: Bystander on why he’s there
Watch Now: Bystander on how she is feeling
Watch Now: Vehicles lined up on overpass near Waverly
