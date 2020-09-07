Lincoln mourns the death of fallen officer Mario Herrera

Hundreds of people began gathering mid-afternoon to pay their respects as the procession passed down K Street, and on to Capitol Parkway on its way to 40th and A streets and Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home. At the intersection of 10th and K stood Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and several Lincoln City Council members, along with many others, some with Thin Blue Line American flags.

The procession lasted more than 3 minutes, and several police escorts acknowledged the passing of Herrera's body past the station with a whoop of their cruiser sirens.

Jenni Watson, of the Eastridge Neighborhood Association, said the neighbors have provided active support to Herrera's family as he was in the hospital and will continue to do so.

"We're devastated," Watson said. "Their family is an amazing part of our Eastridge community. We're going to feel the loss alongside of them and we're here to support them in whatever ways that we can."

Neighbor Kathy Ponte Hamersky organized a blue-ribbon campaign for trees in the area and has begun distributing Support Our Police signs. They plan to do more as time goes on, she said, and ask people to continue to contribute to funds organized in the family's name, and to continue to pray for them.