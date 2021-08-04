Lincoln motorist, father fight after child runs into street; both men arrested

Two men were arrested after a 5-year-old child ran into a west Lincoln roadway, prompting an argument between a motorist and the child's father that devolved into a fight and slashing, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said Joshua M. Ratkovec, 42, was driving near Walker Avenue and Aurora Street when the child entered the roadway, inciting the argument between Ratkovec and 30-year-old Amilo J. Boone, the child's father.

Witnesses told police the two men argued before Ratkovec threatened Boone and left the scene, later returning with a knife in a sheath attached to his hip, Spilker said.

Upon returning, Boone told police that Ratkovec lunged at him, punched him and reached for the knife. In a violent struggled that ensued over the blade, Blood emerged with the knife and Ratkovec had been slashed on his back, according to police.

Boone told police that Ratkovec then retreated again, this time threatening to return with a gun, Spilker said.

Before the 42-year-old got the chance to return, Spilker said he was arrested at his residence near 55th Street and Partridge Lane on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.