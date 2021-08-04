 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln motorist, father fight after child runs into street; both men arrested
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln motorist, father fight after child runs into street; both men arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

Two men were arrested after a 5-year-old child ran into a west Lincoln roadway, prompting an argument between a motorist and the child's father that devolved into a fight and slashing, according to police. 

Joshua Ratkovec

Ratkovec

Officer Erin Spilker said Joshua M. Ratkovec, 42, was driving near Walker Avenue and Aurora Street when the child entered the roadway, inciting the argument between Ratkovec and 30-year-old Amilo J. Boone, the child's father. 

Amilo Boone

Boone

Witnesses told police the two men argued before Ratkovec threatened Boone and left the scene, later returning with a knife in a sheath attached to his hip, Spilker said. 

Upon returning, Boone told police that Ratkovec lunged at him, punched him and reached for the knife. In a violent struggled that ensued over the blade, Blood emerged with the knife and Ratkovec had been slashed on his back, according to police. 

Boone told police that Ratkovec then retreated again, this time threatening to return with a gun, Spilker said. 

Before the 42-year-old got the chance to return, Spilker said he was arrested at his residence near 55th Street and Partridge Lane on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Boone was arrested at his home on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, as well as a county traffic warrant. 

Both men were taking to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Lincoln police investigating shots fired call at 21st and Q just before midnight
Lincoln man arrested for assaulting teen with electric drill, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas in Athens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News