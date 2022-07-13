Lincoln motorcyclist involved in O Street crash has died

A 24-year-old Lincoln man injured when his motorcycle was struck on O Street last week has died.

Devin Knight died Tuesday night, Lincoln police said on Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since the crash occurred on July 5.

Last week, officers said Knight's motorcycle was hit while headed west on O Street when an SUV traveling east tried to turn onto Russwood Parkway. The 58-year old Lincoln woman driving the SUV was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures after the crash, police said.

Her name has not been released. No citations have been issued.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said an autopsy has been scheduled.