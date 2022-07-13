 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln motorcyclist involved in O Street crash has died

  Updated
A 24-year-old Lincoln man injured when his motorcycle was struck on O Street last week has died.

Devin Knight died Tuesday night, Lincoln police said on Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since the crash occurred on July 5.

O and 84th crash

The motorcycle involved in a collision with a car near 84th and O streets lies in the grass on July 5.

Last week, officers said Knight's motorcycle was hit while headed west on O Street when an SUV traveling east tried to turn onto Russwood Parkway. The 58-year old Lincoln woman driving the SUV was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures after the crash, police said.

Her name has not been released. No citations have been issued.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said an autopsy has been scheduled.

