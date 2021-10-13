Lincoln motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday crash

The Lincoln man who died Monday night after he struck a curb and was thrown from the motorcycle he was driving near First and Adams streets has been identified.

Kevin Ginger was 61 years old.

Lincoln police responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, providing medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported Ginger to an area hospital, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Ginger, who was riding his 2009 Harley-Davidson south on First Street when he hit a curb as he approached the roundabout near Adams Street, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Spilker said Ginger's family was notified of his death Tuesday morning.

