Lincoln motorcyclist died of injuries from Nov. 14 crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln police say Joe Lott, a Lincoln motorcyclist taken to a hospital Nov. 14 after crashing near 35th and Superior streets, later died of his injuries.

According to the crash report, Lott had been heading west on Superior Street on a 2008 Kawasaki Racer just before 10:45 a.m. when the motorcycle struck the west curb of North 35th Street and went airborne. Lott was thrown and ended up in a ditch.