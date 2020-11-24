Lincoln motorcyclist died of injuries from Nov. 14 crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln police say Joe Lott, a Lincoln motorcyclist taken to a hospital Nov. 14 after crashing near 35th and Superior streets, later died of his injuries.
Officer Erin Spilker said the 36-year-old died the next day.
According to the crash report, Lott had been heading west on Superior Street on a 2008 Kawasaki Racer just before 10:45 a.m. when the motorcycle struck the west curb of North 35th Street and went airborne. Lott was thrown and ended up in a ditch.
He was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition.
