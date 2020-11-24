 Skip to main content
Lincoln motorcyclist died of injuries from Nov. 14 crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln motorcyclist died of injuries from Nov. 14 crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln police say Joe Lott, a Lincoln motorcyclist taken to a hospital Nov. 14 after crashing near 35th and Superior streets, later died of his injuries.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 36-year-old died the next day.

According to the crash report, Lott had been heading west on Superior Street on a 2008 Kawasaki Racer just before 10:45 a.m. when the motorcycle struck the west curb of North 35th Street and went airborne. Lott was thrown and ended up in a ditch. 

He was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

