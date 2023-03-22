The mother of a 22-month-old Lincoln boy who died Friday after months of suspected child abuse has been arrested for her alleged role in the child's death, according to jail booking records.
Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Cook at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
The Lincoln woman had been at the center of an investigation that has already resulted in criminal charges for her boyfriend, 32-year-old Joshua Tackett, and his mother, 58-year-old Karen Vestecka, according to previous court filings.
The investigation started March 12, when Lincoln Police were called to CHI Health St. Elizabeth after Cook brought the unresponsive boy to the east Lincoln hospital with "numerous bruises and injuries to his body," Lincoln Police Officer Brent Lovette said in an emergency custody affidavit filed last week in Lancaster County.
Hospital staff later told police that the boy had suffered "significant injuries" and was taken by helicopter to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. He died five days later.
Cook told police that she had noticed numerous bruises and injuries on the boy's body since she began dating Tackett in January, Lovette said in the affidavit. Tackett is not the child's father.
In an interview with police, Cook claimed Tackett had "passed out" while holding the 22-month-old in late February and fell on top of him, Lovette said.
The boy had not put weight on his swollen left leg since then, his mother told police. But she did not take him to a doctor.
Cook also told police that the boy fell down a staircase at their apartment, near Seventh and G streets, on March 9, but the woman said her son seemed uninjured from the fall, Lovette said in the affidavit.
The boy's condition worsened over the course of the weekend until around noon March 12, when his mom put him down for a nap, Lovette said in the affidavit.
When she tried to wake her son three hours later, he was unresponsive, according to the affidavit. Cook then took him to the hospital — weeks after his leg was injured and nearly three full days after he purportedly fell down the stairs.
Cook, though, told a different story in a GoFundMe fundraiser post last week where she announced her son's death. In the post, she said the boy had suffered a "traumatic brain injury, bleeding on the brain, broken ribs and broken leg due to the hands of a heartless human being."
Police suspected Tackett was involved in the boy's injuries nearly immediately and began surveilling his apartment March 12, according to court records.
Hours after the boy's mom had taken him to the hospital, Tackett's mom, Vestecka, arrived at Tackett and Cook's apartment at 720 G. St. at around 7 p.m. and left soon after, carrying a pair of shoes and a green rifle case.
Police believe Vestecka retrieved Tackett's Ruger AR .556 rifle from the apartment in an effort to shield her son from felony gun charges, since Tackett is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior felony and domestic violence-related convictions, Lincoln Police Investigator Patrick Murphy said in the affidavit for her arrest.
Prosecutors charged the 58-year-old with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, for interfering with the investigation.
And prosecutors on March 16 initially charged Tackett — the man suspected of causing the injuries that led to the 22-month-old's death — with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after police found a second gun, a shotgun, in his apartment, Murphy said in the affidavit for the 32-year-old's arrest.
Police on Friday cited Tackett on suspicion of a second charge: felony child abuse resulting in death. He is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $2 million percentage bond. Tackett must pay $200,000 to be released.
Cook's three other children who lived at the apartment her and Tackett shared have been taken into state custody.
Cook, who has not yet been charged, is expected to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
