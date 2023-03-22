And prosecutors on March 16 initially charged Tackett — the man suspected of causing the injuries that led to the 22-month-old's death — with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after police found a second gun, a shotgun, in his apartment, Murphy said in the affidavit for the 32-year-old's arrest.

Police on Friday cited Tackett on suspicion of a second charge: felony child abuse resulting in death. He is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $2 million percentage bond. Tackett must pay $200,000 to be released.

Cook's three other children who lived at the apartment her and Tackett shared have been taken into state custody.

Cook, who has not yet been charged, is expected to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

