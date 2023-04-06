Nearly a week after the fatal shooting of her oldest child and only son, Heidi Brave isn't yet sure what she'll miss the most.

His propensity for jokes was constant, she said.

His beaming smile demanded that others join in.

And the 18-year-old's bear hugs could turn a bad day good, his mother said.

"I'm gonna miss everything about him," she said. "He was an amazing boy. Beautiful, inside and out."

Her son, Damien Brave, died at a local hospital early Saturday morning hours after he was shot multiple times at a crowded house party in north Lincoln, according to police — making Brave the city's fifth homicide victim of 2023 and the second 18-year-old to die in an act of alleged gun violence in Lincoln this year.

At a news conference Monday, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins also said investigators had identified several "people of interest" but, as of Thursday, it remained unclear who was responsible — or how many people may have played a role in Brave's death.

"If it was one or multiple people involved, then we're going to find that out," the chief said, before calling on the public for help in the investigation.

"Parents ask your kids: 'Were you there?'" Ewins said. "'What did you see?'"

Brave's girlfriend, 20-year-old Abagail Terry, said he had left their shared apartment at around 10:50 p.m. Friday and had only been at the party for around 30 minutes before he was shot.

Police have only said Brave was shot multiple times, but his girlfriend and his mother each said he was shot four times — once in the stomach and three times in his legs.

Brave's mother said she was in Omaha when her son was shot Friday night and he had died by the time she arrived in Lincoln.

The 18-year-old was taken by private car to a local hospital after he was shot at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. His mom said he was admitted to the hospital by 11:50 p.m., was unresponsive by 1:12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, leaving behind a grieving network of close friends and family that includes his girlfriend, four sisters, his father and his mother.

"If you didn't know him, you wanted to know him," Heidi Brave said. "Everybody should've had a chance to get to know him. He was a wonderful kid."

Both his mother and his girlfriend described the late teen as a goofy, light-hearted kid who was constantly smiling — and always, always trying to get those around him to smile, too.

"That was his goal in life: to help as many people and make everybody feel good," his mother said.

In interviews, both women repeatedly emphasized Brave's humorous and fun-loving nature.

And, they said, he could be fiercely protective of those close to him or those in need of help, no matter the situation.

Heidi Brave said her son constantly took the fall for friends who found themselves in trouble growing up, often trying to make sure he was the only one punished. And, she said, he made friends with runaways, who he would sometimes bring home.

"He changed a lot of people's lives," she added. "Including mine."

Heidi Brave, 36, gave birth to her son when she was still a teenager herself, and Damien Brave had been her baby ever since, she said, recalling a recent hospital visit where a hug from her son had brought her the kind of comfort that treatment hadn't.

"If you felt like crap or you felt down, and you got one of his hugs, you just felt like you were safe. I'm the mom. I should have made him feel safe. But the way he just hugged you, it just made you feel like you were something special."

Terry, who said she met Brave in March 2022 before the two quickly became inseparable, echoed much of what Brave's mother had to say about the teen, describing him as goofy, funny and bubbly when around close friends.

"His vibe was just immaculate," said Terry, who launched a GoFundMe page this week to help Brave's family pay for funeral expense.

The teen took joy in video games, Terry said, and had recently finished the apocalyptic game series "The Last of Us." And he loved spending time with friends, she said.

Brave, who was born in Alliance, was a former Lincoln Public Schools student who attended Lincoln High and Lincoln Southwest. He had plans to return to school to get his GED before entering the job field, Terry said.

She said she and Brave had made numerous plans for the future and, at times, talked about marriage on their frequent nighttime drives to nowhere in particular.

Now, Terry said, she can't walk into her own apartment without bursting into tears, her grief surfacing at the sight of a pair of Brave's shoes tossed on the floor or the smell of clothes he'd worn.

Nearly a week after his death, Terry said, she hadn't fully come to terms with it. She feels as if she lost a part of who she is and who she was supposed to become.

"I saw him in my life forever," she said.

In the wake of his death, Brave's mother and his girlfriend have each mourned both his death and what it meant: that the hopes the teen had for his future will go unrealized.

"He didn't get a chance to live his life," his mother said.

Remembering Lincoln's homicide victims of 2023 1. Julian A. Martinez 2. Rudy Requejo Jr. 3. Ronald Gonzalez Rivas 4. Christopher Karmazin 5. Damien Brave