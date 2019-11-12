The Lincoln mother accused of felony child abuse on allegations that she didn't follow through on treatment for her 4-year-old son's rare form of cancer made her first court appearance on the charge Tuesday.
Abak Rehan, 32, was arrested on a warrant in Nashville, Tennessee, and brought back to Lincoln on Friday to face the charge.
As part of the $30,000 bond set Tuesday, she wasn't to have any contact with her son.
In an affidavit to take the boy into emergency protective custody of the state, a Lincoln Police investigator said a hospital social worker reported Rehan's son, recently diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, had missed several appointments for treatment.
The social worker told police, if left untreated, the cancer can become more resistant, decreasing the boy's chances for remission and survival, and that he was likely to die within a year without treatment.
Police said, in a call Oct. 18, Rehan said she didn't want to continue with the treatment that was making her son sick.