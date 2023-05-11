Two Lincoln men have been sentenced to federal prison time for their part in a gang conspiracy involving guns and the recorded sexual assault of two teenagers, a suspected gang initiation.

At Krysean Reynolds' and Isaiah Dorsey's back-to-back sentencings Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said these crimes weren't reported to police.

Rather, law enforcement discovered the Snapchat videos of the rapes during an investigation into the No Name Demons Gang, following the killing of Investigator Mario Herrera, who was fatally wounded on Aug. 26, 2020, by Felipe Vazquez, a No Name member holed up and trying to escape arrest for a felony assault.

After, Woods said, gang members celebrated the officer's murder by selling marijuana and saying: "You can smoke him, too."

"It was a joke, and they bragged about it. A husband and father of four," she said, referring to Herrera without saying his name. "And because of that we opened a case on them and went through their cell phones and we found these videos."

In November 2020, the FBI in Omaha announced the arrests of a dozen Lincoln men (Reynolds and Dorsey among them) for their roles in a firearms conspiracy involving drug trafficking, heralding the indictments as the dismantling of a violent gang.

Prosecutors outlined their involvement in multiple robberies, drug sales and gun crimes.

Reynolds, 22, and Dorsey, 21, later faced more charges for the production of child pornography for the videos, which the judge described as unspeakable sexual assaults of defenseless victims.

One was 16. The other 14.

In one of the videos, after the teen victim was too intoxicated to consent, Reynolds could be seen sexually assaulting her with a broken bottle and laughing, according to the plea agreement.

In another, a girl was forcibly raped by three males.

In court, her guardian made an impassioned plea to each of the young men about how her daughter continues to be affected by their actions.

Woods said it's been hard on the victims and they didn't want to go to trial.

"This is devastating lives across the board," she said.

As part of the plea agreements, they agreed to the sentences: 16 years and eight months for Reynolds and 20 years for Dorsey, followed by 10 years of supervised release for each.

In federal prison there is no parole.

Both had pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy and the child porn conspiracy.

Reynolds' attorney, Theresa Siglar, said Reynolds was shocked to learn about the videos, where he's clearly identifiable, and "he's horrified by his actions."

She said Reynolds was 18 and in an alcoholic blackout when it happened, self-medicating from his father's death shortly before that.

"This is not him getting off lightly by any means," Siglar said. "He has to live with these actions in his head every day of the rest of his life. The fact that he was in a situation where he allowed this to happen."

Isaiah Dorsey's attorney, Tregg Lunn, said: "There's enough carnage here for everybody."

And, he said, it would have a long-lasting affect on them all.

Lunn said Dorsey wasn't liquored up at the time and doesn't make any excuses. There is no excuse for it.

"I wish he hadn't done it. So does he," he said.

Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said he didn't know whether they were gang members or wannabees. Regardless, their crimes involved weapons and violence.

"If young men are willing to either join or hang with a gang, tote guns, commit violent crimes and then post them on social media, then those young men have to be prepared to do serious time," he said.

