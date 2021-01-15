 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln men report home invasion early Friday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln men report home invasion early Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln men say they were the victims of a home-invasion robbery early Friday at their home in the 1900 block of Knox Street, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there just before 4 a.m. by the victims, who said they'd heard a knock on the door around 3 a.m.

20-year-old Lincoln father arrested in child abuse involving 3-month-old girl

When they opened the door, three men charged in and assaulted them.

They told police they lost consciousness and woke up to find a vehicle key and a phone missing. Both had injuries to their faces. Spilker said that one of the men was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Teen hunter critically injured when high-powered rifle accidentally discharged, sheriff says
Lincoln police say black-and-white van that says 'Police' on it isn't theirs

MOST-WANTED FUGITIVES

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News