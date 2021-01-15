Lincoln men report home invasion early Friday

Two Lincoln men say they were the victims of a home-invasion robbery early Friday at their home in the 1900 block of Knox Street, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there just before 4 a.m. by the victims, who said they'd heard a knock on the door around 3 a.m.

When they opened the door, three men charged in and assaulted them.

They told police they lost consciousness and woke up to find a vehicle key and a phone missing. Both had injuries to their faces. Spilker said that one of the men was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

