Lincoln men report home invasion early Friday

Two Lincoln men say they were the victims of a home-invasion robbery early Friday at their home in the 1900 block of Knox Street, according to police.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there just before 4 a.m. by the victims, who said they'd heard a knock on the door around 3 a.m.
When they opened the door, three men charged in and assaulted them.
They told police they lost consciousness and woke up to find a vehicle key and a phone missing. Both had injuries to their faces. Spilker said that one of the men was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
