Lincoln men facing federal charges on gun and drug trafficking allegations

Four Lincoln men in their 20s are facing federal charges on gun and drug trafficking allegations that span more than a year and a half.

In the indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said Duop Yiel, 28, Tilian Tilian, 25, Liep Yiel, 20, and Muminfidadya Kuwa, 25, sold drugs and possessed firearms in order to protect themselves from being robbed and shared and exchanged guns.

Among the allegations:

* On Jan. 3, 2021, Iowa State Patrol troopers detained Duop Yiel in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

* On Dec. 30, 2021, Duop Yiel and Tilian were seen in a vehicle used in a drive-by shooting hours before the shooting and the occupants fled it after the shooting when police tried to stop them. Officers recovered a Glock 23 .40 caliber firearm frame, slide and 9mm barrel in the vehicle along with casings that matched the shooting scene.

* On Jan. 14, 2022, when Liep Yiel and Tilian were detained in a traffic stop, officers found two handguns and drugs in the vehicle.

* On May 30, 2022, Duop Yiel led Iowa State Patrol troopers in a chase in a vehicle with a vacuum sealed bag of marijuana inside while Liep Yiel and other Trip Set gang members were in a hotel room nearby with multiple guns, including a stolen firearm, marijuana, cash and at least one digital scale.

* On June 8, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department deployed its SWAT team to serve a warrant at Kuwa's home near South 34th and P streets after he advertised marijuana for sale on social media. A search of his car turned up a loaded Glock 23 handgun in the center console along with pills (279 of them fentanyl), 197.5 grams of marijuana, $2,994 in cash, .40 caliber ammunition and cash in the garage and house.

The indictment was issued last week.

Three of the four — Duop Yiel, Liep Yiel and Kuwa — are in custody and made their first appearances on the allegations in U.S. District Court this week.

A trial has tentatively been set for November.

