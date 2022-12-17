 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln men enter pleas for gang racketeering conspiracy involving shooting and assaults

Two Lincoln men indicted for trying to kill a rival gang member have entered guilty pleas to a racketeering conspiracy, the prosecutor describing a shooting, assaults and drug sales on social media among their crimes.

Edward "Eddie" Williams and Antonio Shannon, both 21, agreed to a federal sentence between 10 and 15 years as part of their plea agreements.

There is no parole in federal prison.

Williams and Shannon had been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault with a deadly weapon, both in aid of racketeering, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, along with Emmanuel Kuot, who is set to enter a plea next month.

At hearings in U.S. District Court for Shannon on Thursday and Williams on Friday, the federal prosecutor described them as members of a violent street gang based in Lincoln, known as the Day One Brothers or D1B, that used intimidation, violence and threats of violence to enhance the gang's reputation and promote a climate of fear.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Molsen said beginning as early as September 2017, Williams, Shannon, Kuot and others associated with the Day One Brothers conspired to violate racketeering laws through a pattern of activity consisting of multiple acts involving murder, robbery and the distribution of marijuana.

Molsen said as part of the conspiracy the three participated in a shooting in Lincoln on Oct. 26, 2019, after learning that a member of the rival gang Bout Dat Boys (BDB) was at an apartment near them in the Belmont neighborhood.

He said Williams and Shannon both were carrying guns and fired multiple shots at the apartment, some of which penetrated the walls.

State court documents about the shooting identify the target as a then-21-year-old Lincoln man.

At about 4:30 that morning, Lincoln police were called to Portia and Knox streets where an apartment had been struck with eight bullets, fired from two guns. Two windows were shattered, and one bullet lodged in the living room wall. 

Investigators said they had information that led them to believe the shooting was part of a "continuing beef" between the groups over Edgar Union Jr.'s killing in 2018.

Natavian Morton pleaded no contest to manslaughter for it and was sentenced to 45 to 60 years.

In court, Molsen said in addition to the 2019 shooting, D1B gang members, including Shannon, advertised marijuana for sale on social media and beat up people who they believed had cooperated with law enforcement.

"Is all of it true?" U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart asked Shannon after Molsen finished.

"Yeah," Shannon answered.

He and Williams both have been set for sentencing in March.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

