Lincoln men broke into apartment to steal bond money, police say

Two Lincoln men went to jail Tuesday night after they allegedly broke into an 18-year-old woman’s apartment trying to steal bond money.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 9 p.m. Lincoln police were sent to the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue on a woman’s report that two men had just broken into her apartment. She was watching from her car.

He said when officers got there the men, who were trying to leave, ran back inside but were talked out. They arrested Farog Farog, 20 of 5006 W. Loring St., and Jalen Athey, 21 of 3425 Allendale Drive, on suspicion of burglary.

Bonkiewicz said the woman told police the men, friends of her boyfriend, had been at her apartment shortly before but started acting strangely after she mentioned getting together money to bond him out of jail.

She said they asked her to drive them to a place nearby, which she thought seemed odd but did. Then she sat back in her car and watched as they walked to her apartment and broke in.

Bonkiewicz said Farog and Athey told police they had left something inside and were trying to retrieve it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

