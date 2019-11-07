Two Lincoln men have been charged on allegations that they robbed a man in the parking lot of The Office Gentlemen's Club at closing time Oct. 2.
Ryan G. Long, 29, and Chelan Garcia Sr., 25, both are charged with robbery.
Police arrested Long on Tuesday and Garcia on Thursday.
In court records, police said they got called around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 2 on a 27-year-old Lincoln man's report he had been beaten and robbed by two men as they left the club near U.S. 77 and West Van Dorn Street.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
He told police the men punched and kicked him before leaving with his wallet.
Investigators said they ran down tips, reviewed surveillance video and identified Long and Garcia as suspects.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: ROBINSON, ANDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/29/1987 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 16:12:27 Charges: OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) STRADDLING LANE LINES (I) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: THUCH, NYALAT Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 04/25/1995 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 16:10:01 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: SHACKELFORD, DELAYNO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/02/1986 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 16:01:29 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: CASTILLO, ZACHARY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1997 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:53:43 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: ALMANSURI, KARRAR Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 12/31/2000 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:49:45 Charges: ATTEMPT ROBBERY (F2A) JUVENILE COURT WARRANT CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY (F2) JUVENILE COURT WARRANT
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: WARBURTON, LUKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/23/1977 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:44:39 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: DURAN, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1987 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:37:25 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: PETERSEN, JAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1985 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 14:45:07 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: HIGHTREE, ROLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1973 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 11:21:54 Charges: SPIT OR EXPECTORATE UPON ANOTHER PERSON (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: ROGERS, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/24/1998 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 09:38:45 Charges: ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: YBARRA, VANESSA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/12/1975 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 04:45:53 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: MILLER, CARL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1993 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 02:39:10 Charges: DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: WRIGHT, TREVOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1992 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 00:22:51 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) INTERLOCK VIOLATION-TAMPER/CIRCMV (M) (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: ALLEN, AARIQA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/16/1982 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 17:53:42 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: SEVERN, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1987 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 14:00:34 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: POLAGE, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/17/1988 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 14:00:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: MCCULLOUGH, TRACY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/02/1972 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 01:16:04 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: AHLSCHWEDE, KELSEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/20/1991 Booking Time: 11/05/2019 / 00:31:46 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: STIEGMAN, TANYA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/03/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 23:50:10 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: VANDERSLICE, PETER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1966 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 15:56:11 Charges: DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: LEMON, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1991 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 14:47:41 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 1 MISD(M2) (M2) DUI-ALCOHOL-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: WILLS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1984 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 14:06:28 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: RUSSELL, JORDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/22/1989 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 13:19:22 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: ARKULARI, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/30/1977 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 12:11:38 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: HILLARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1995 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 11:18:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) NO BICYCLE LIGHT (I) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) VIOLATE AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-07-2019
Last, First Name: CHANMYNARATH, VANESSA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/17/1986 Booking Time: 11/04/2019 / 10:25:14 Charges: DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.