Lincoln mayor chooses California native Teresa Ewins as city's next police chief

After a months-long nationwide search that saw a field of 31 applicants winnowed down to one nominee, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird selected Teresa Ewins as the city's next police chief in news conference on Monday.

A 55-year-old commander and the highest-ranking LGBTQ officer with the San Francisco Police Department, Ewins was the only one of four finalists who had never before pursued the top job at a major police department.

Facing a room full of reporters and wearing a pink suit, Gaylor Baird called Ewins "a historic choice" for Lincoln Police, which has been led exclusively by men since 1870. If approved by the City Council, Ewins would take her new position Aug. 30, at which point she'd be the first woman and first openly LGBTQ person to lead the department in its 151-year history.

"When we set out on this process, we were looking for the best person to lead the department, and we found the best person to lead the department," Gaylor Baird said. "And she happens to be a woman. And I'm really proud of that."

The significance of the moment wasn't lost on Ewins, either. Appearing at the news conference by Zoom, the incoming chief reflected on what her selection meant to both her and the changing law enforcement landscape.